TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Western Railway team takes part in Dream Run

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Western Railway team takes part in Dream Run

Western Railway under the leadership of Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager - participated in the Dream Run event at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
On Sunday, 15th January, 2023 more than 50,000 participants participated in the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon, which is one of the largest marathons in Asia.

A group of more than 25 officers and their family members took part in the Dream Run event of this mega sporting event which was held for the first time after a break of two years. Several senior officers of WR also participated in full Marathon & Half Marathon events.

article-image

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, athletes from Western Railway Sports Association also participated & brought laurels to the organisation at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023.

WR athletes Ms. Parul Chaudhary and Ms. Amrita Patel made Western Railway proud at the event in their respective categories. Ms. Parul Chaudhary secured the first place in the Half Marathon race (Category – Women) and clocked the timing of 1.15.02 hrs.

article-image

Amrita Patel secured the first place in the 10 KM race (Category-Women) and clocked the timing of 00.38.12 hrs. Western Railway is proud of this great feat of its athletes & sportspersons and wish them success for their upcoming events.

article-image

