T20 World Cup 2024: Ambassador Yuvraj Singh Presents Best Fielder Medal To Mohammed Siraj After India Defeat The USA In New York; VIDEO

Yuvraj Singh presented Best Fielder Medal to Mohammed Siraj | Credits: BCCI Instagram

Former Indian all-rounder and T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador Yuvraj Singh presented the medal for the best fielder to Mohammad Siraj for his brilliant fielding effort during the Group A match against co-hosts the USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12.

India secured their place for the Super 8 after defeating USA by seven wickets, With a target of 111, the Men in Blue chased it down in 18.3 overs despite losing early wickets in Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube stepped up for the team and formed an unbeaten 72-run partnership.

Suryakumar Yadav played an innings of 50 off 49 balls, while Dube scored 31 off 35 balls. At one stage, SKY received a lifeline after USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar dropped his catch.

After the match, Team India players gathered in the dressing room for the best fielder medal ceremony. In a video shared by Indian Cricket Team on its Instagram handle, fielding coach T Dilip was seen revealing the contenders - Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Siraj before inviting Yuvraj Singh to the dressing room to present the medal to the best fielder.

Singh lauded the players for their performance in the crucial match before he presented 'Best Fielder' medal to Mohammad Siraj.

Mohammad Siraj was brilliant on the field as he took the catches of the USA skipper Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar and teamed up with Rishabh Pant to run out Jagdish Singh. In bowling, Siraj went wicketless and conceded 25 runs in four overs. However, the right-arm pacer was one of the three bowlers, alongside Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube to have not conceded any extra s through out the first innings of the match.