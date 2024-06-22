T20 WC 2024: Will Sanju Samson Make His World Cup Debut In IND vs BAN Super 8 Clash?

Sanju Samson on the sidelines during practice session | Credits: Twitter

Team India will look to secure their semifinal berth when they take on Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, June 22.

The Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma are currently are on a 4-match winning streak. The 2007 T20 World Cup champions won three matches against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in the group stage. India's final group-stage fixture against Canada was washed out due to rain.

In their opening Super 8 match, Team India registered a 47-run win over Afghanistan. Suryakumar Yadav (53), Jasprit Bumrah (3/7) and Arshdeep Singh (3/36) were instrumental in the Men in Blue's dominant performance.

Barbados ✈️ Antigua #TeamIndia have arrived for today's Super 8 clash against Bangladesh 👌👌#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RM54kEWP3W — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2024

Ahead of crucial match against Bangladesh, India are likely to make a few changes in their playing XI. There has been a buzz that Sanju Samson is likely to make his World Cup debut against Bangladesh. The Kerala-born cricketer might replace Shivam Dube, who has been struggling with his form in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup.

Shivam Dube's form a concern

Team India's middle-order batter Shivam Dube hasn't been up to mark with his form in the T20 World Cup 2024. The 30-year-old's poor run of form has become a cause of concern for Team India. Dube was picked in the India's squad for the showpiece event due to brilliant run of form in the IPL 2024.

Dube was straightaway added into the playing XI from India's opening match of their T20 World Cup title quest. However, The left-hand batter displayed lacklustre performances in four games, scoring just 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of just 83.

His best performance came against the USA when he played an innings of 31 off 35 balls and formed an unbeaten 72-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (50* off 49 balls) to chase down 111-run target in 18.3 overs on a tricky pitch.

In India's first Super 8 match against Afghanistan, Shivam Dube miserably failed to deliver his best as he scored just 10 runs.

Read Also From 2016 World Cup To Nidahas Trophy Final: Best Moments In T20Is Between India And Bangladesh

Will Sanju Samson get to play against Bangladesh?

With Shivam Dube failing to deliver his best in the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India management will look to replace him with Sanju Samson in the upcoming Super 8 match against Bangladesh.

Sanju Samson was added to the squad as one of the two wicketkeepers alongside Rishabh Pant for the showpiece event. With Pant being a first choice wicketkeeper for the Men in Blue, Samson didn't get to play any of the matches in the T20 World Cup thus far.

According to RevSportz, Sanju Samson had a good net session alongside India skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid were observing Samson's batting in the nets and had a word with him during the practice session. With the potential inclusion of Samson in the playing XI for the Super 8 clash against Bangladesh, Team India will be one all-rounder less in the team.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be all-rounders if Shivam Dube gets replaced with Sanju Samson for the Super 8 match against Bangladesh, who lost their opening match of the second round against Australia.