From 2016 World Cup To Nidahas Trophy Final: Best Moments In T20Is Between India And Bangladesh

By: Aakash Singh | June 21, 2024
India and Bangladesh played their first T20I in 2009 in Nottingham during the T20 World Cup. Led by MS Dhoni, the Men in Blue won by 25 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India won a rain-curtailed encounter in the 2016 Asia Cup final in Mirpur. Shikhar Dhawan struck 60 to fashion an eight-wicket victory for India.
(Credits: Twitter)
MS Dhoni's men snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Bangladesh in the T20 WC 2016 match. With 2 required of 4 deliveries, heroics from Pandya and Dhoni meant India won by 1 run.
(Credits: Twitter)
Dinesh Karthik stunned Bangladesh in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final to win the match for India out of nowhere. Karthik smashed a much-required last-ball six to help India gun down 167.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mushfiqur Rahim played a central role in Bangladesh's only T20I win over India, which came in 2019. Rahim struck an unbeaten 60 to take Bangladesh past India's total of 148.
Litton Das' wicket for 60 off 27 balls against India was the turning point in the 2022 T20 World Cup. India eventually won the rain-affected game in Adelaide by 5 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
India beat Bangladesh comprehensively in the Asian Games 2023 semi-final by 9 wickets. Team India restricted Bangladesh to only 96 in 20 overs and needed only 9.2 overs to win the game.
(Credits: Twitter)