T20 Legends Immortalised: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard & Sunil Narine Honoured With Renamed Stand At Historic Queen’s Park Oval | Video | X / @TKRiders

Port of Spain: Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) unveiled the newly renamed Bravo, Pollard and Narine Stand at the historic Queen's Park Oval, honouring three of Trinidad & Tobago's most celebrated cricketers and global ambassadors of the modern T20 game - Dwayne 'DJ' Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine.

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The unveiling, held on August 31, coinciding with Trinidad & Tobago's 64th Independence Day, represents a lasting tribute to three homegrown players whose achievements have helped shape the country's extraordinary legacy in international and franchise cricket, according to a release.

The stand, formerly known as the Trini Posse Stand, will now carry the names of Bravo, Pollard and Narine - three players who have been synonymous with Trinidad & Tobago cricket and with the rise of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and T20 cricket around the world.

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Their recognition places them among a distinguished group of Trinidad & Tobago cricketing legends whose names are permanently associated with Queen's Park Oval. Other notable infrastructure at the venue includes the Brian Lara Pavilion, Deryck Murray Players' Gallery, Jeffrey Stollmeyer Stand, Learie Constantine Stand, Gerry Gomez Media Centre and Cyril L Duprey Stand.

A legacy built in T20 cricket: Bravo, Pollard and Narine have collectively established extraordinary records in the shortest format of the game. Kieron Pollard is the most prolific T20 cricketer in history by appearances, having played more than 700 matches and amassed more than 14,000 runs, while also taking more than 330 wickets.

Dwayne Bravo, one of the most successful all-rounders the format has produced, finished his career with 631 T20 wickets, a record that stood as the highest in men's T20 cricket at the time of his retirement, alongside almost 7,000 runs.

While, Sunil Narine recently became only the second bowler in T20 history to reach the remarkable milestone of 650 wickets, while also establishing himself as the leading wicket-taker in CPL history.

Their success has extended across the world's premier franchise competitions, with the trio collecting numerous titles and individual honours while becoming enduring figures in the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and other major T20 leagues.

Bravo and Pollard in particular have been recognised among the most successful players in T20 history by number of championship victories, while Narine's influence has been defined by his extraordinary consistency and impact with both bat and ball.

The three legends are currently together in Trinidad & Tobago as part of the Trinbago Knight Riders' 2026 Caribbean Premier League campaign. Pollard and Narine are representing the Knight Riders on the field, while Bravo returns to the franchise in a coaching capacity for the 2026 campaign.

For QPCC, the naming of the stand is a recognition not only of their (Bravo, Pollard and Narine) statistics and trophies, but also of their journey from Trinidad & Tobago to the very highest levels of world cricket. Their careers have inspired generations of young cricketers and demonstrated the immense talent that continues to emerge from the Queen's Park Oval community and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Bravo, Pollard & Narine Stand will now serve as a permanent reminder of three cricketers who transformed the possibilities of T20 cricket while carrying the name of Trinidad & Tobago with them around the world.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)