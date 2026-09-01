WATCH: Injured Batter Limps To Crease, Smashes Match-Winning Six Off Final Ball In KCL Thriller

Instagram/cricket_team

Thrissur Titans batter AK Arjun produced a stunning moment of courage and composure as smashed a final ball six to win his team the game in the Kerala Cricket League. Titans needed 4 from the final ball after Sharon SS was dismissed. Arjun who had suffered an injury, limped onto the field and delivered the winning blow in dramatic fashion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arjun was forced to battle through injury to make his way to the crease. Despite clearly struggling with his movement, the Titans batter stepped up when his team needed him most. Viral videos show him limping to the crease, barely able to walk, using his bat as a 'walking stick'.

Once at the crease however, Arjun, kept his composure. The left-hander found the perfect connection, sending the ball over the boundary for a sensational six. The strike sealed a dramatic victory for Thrissur Titans and sparked wild celebrations among his teammates.

The defining moment was made even more remarkable by the circumstances. The final-ball six capped a remarkable sequence and turned Arjun into the unlikely hero of the contest. It echoed Kedar Jadhav's heroics for Chennai Super Kings back in 2018.

Jadhav had suffered a hamstring tear against Mumbai Indians but came to bat in the final over, striking a boundary and a six to win the game.

For Thrissur Titans, the victory will be remembered not only for the result but also for Arjun's extraordinary contribution. The win took them to third in the league, keeping them well placed in the race for the knockout stages.