Co-Owner Shikhar Dhawan Joins Wild Celebrations After South Delhi Superstarz Lift DPL 2026 Trophy | Video

Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan joined the South Delhi Superstarz players in their celebrations after the franchise was crowned champions of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026. The former India opener, who is also a co-owner of the team, was seen celebrating the memorable triumph alongside the players.

Dhawan looked thrilled as the Superstarz secured the DPL 2026 title, with the former India opener letting his hair down during the post-match celebrations. He was seen dancing alongside the victorious players, adding to the festive atmosphere after South Delhi Superstarz’s championship-winning campaign.

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Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

The celebrations showcased Dhawan’s close connection with the franchise. As a co-owner, the former India opener has been associated with the team beyond the cricketing aspect, and the title victory gave him another reason to celebrate with the squad.

The players surrounded Dhawan as the celebrations intensified, with the former opener enthusiastically joining in the dancing and festivities. His presence among the champions quickly became one of the highlights of the post-match scenes.

For South Delhi Superstarz, lifting the DPL 2026 trophy marked a special achievement, while Dhawan’s involvement made the occasion even more memorable. The former India star’s celebrations with the players perfectly captured the joy of the franchise’s title triumph.