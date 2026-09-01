‘LinkedIn Par Coach Dhoonda Jaa Raha Hai’: PCB Trolled After Posting Fielding Coach Vacancy Following England Series Debacle

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are in the middle of a fresh storm after sending 7 players home following their defeat to England at Lord's. The Mohsin Naqvi led board have also sent head coach Sarfaraz Khan and bowling consultant Umar Gul, with white-ball coaches Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke taking over.

Amid all the controversy, PCB has invited applications for the position of Fielding Coach for the Pakistan men's red- and white-ball teams. The vacancy quickly caught the attention of social media users, who began trolling the cricket board over its recruitment drive.

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While hiring for cricket coaches is not uncommon on platforms like LinkedIn, the same for an international team is rare. Boards usually invite applications and follow due process before finalising a candidate. Pakistan's fielding has been traditionally poor and has been their achilles heel, which has now landed their search on LinkedIn.

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The timing of the advertisement has only added fuel to the criticism. Pakistan recently suffered a crushing defeat against England at Lord's, losing the second Test by 194 runs and going 2-0 down in the three-match series.

Several users commented that the PCB should look to 'hire a team first' after their loss in the England series. Many were bemused by the fact that the search was being done on LinkedIn, criticising the Naqvi led board. Many pointed that given the constant changing of staff and coaches, many would be discouraged to take the job up.

Pakistan's frequent changes to its coaching staff and playing personnel have been a major talking point in recent months, and the latest vacancy has once again raised questions about the board's approach to team management. With the third Test against England scheduled to begin on September 9, Pakistan will be hoping that its latest overhaul can bring some stability and help the team avoid a series whitewash.