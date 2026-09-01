'Absolutely Ridiculous': Ex-Pakistan Coach Blasts PCB Over 'Chop And Change' Culture Amid England Series Controversy

Mickey Arthur has criticised PCB for their constant chop and change policy | X/MickeyArthur, ICC

Former coach Mickey Arthur has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its latest overhaul following the loss at Lord's. Arthur accused the Mohsin Naqvi led governing body of creating instability through constant changes to players, coaches and selectors.

"Absolutely ridiculous decisions by the PCB — this is the reason they are in the mess they are because they constantly chop and change players, coaches and selectors and there is no stability!” Arthur wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Mickey Arthur Slams PCB's Constant Changes

The PCB has made significant changes to both the playing group and coaching staff following their defeat at Lord's. Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman and Khurram Shahzad have been sent home alongside Aamir Jamal and Muhammad Awais, who did not play a game in the series. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and his assistant Umar Gul have been replaced by Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson and former Australia seamer Ashley Noffke.

Arthur, who has previously coached Pakistan to World No1. Test ranking argued that performances cannot improve consistently without continuity and a clear long-term strategy.

“Planning, stability and structure = Consistent performance!!” he added.

Pakistan cricket has frequently faced criticism for making regular changes to its coaching staff, selectors and playing combinations. Arthur’s latest comments have reignited that debate, with the former coach insisting that constant upheaval can make it difficult for a team to develop consistency.

The Men in Green have been completely outplayed so far in their 3-match series against England. The hosts clinched an innings victory in Headingley, before a 190-run mauling at Lord's. The final match of the series kicks off on Wednesday, September 9 in Birmingham.