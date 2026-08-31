David Warner Questions Imam-ul-Haq's Injury Drama Amid Drink And Drive Controversy, Sparks Reactions Online

David Warner's question about Imam-ul-Haq's absence from the Lord's Test sparked strong reactions from netizens. | X

Australian star cricketer David Warner questioned about Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq's injury drama on social media which has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. The former Australia opener questioned whether the Pakistan batter came out to bat during the Lord's Test.

Warner shared a video of Imam training with his injured left calf strapped and asked, "Did he come out and bat after all this??" The social media post quickly went viral and also attracted reactions from cricket fans, many of whom began trolling the Pakistan opener.

Warner's post comes amid a drink and drive controversy which emerged and the Australian cricketer had to leave the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the middle and leave for Australia.

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Imam was ruled out of the second Test against England after suffering a left calf injury while fielding on the opening day. The Pakistan Cricket Board later confirmed that scans showed a low-grade calf strain. Imam did not bat in either innings as Pakistan went on to lose the Test by 194 runs.

The controversy grew after Imam was seen practising before play while wearing tape around his injured calf. The viral video showed him taking part in a batting session despite appearing to have difficulty in moving. Former England pacer Stuart Broad also questioned the decision to carry out the rehabilitation session in front of cameras.

Warner's question added another layer to the discussion. The former Australia batter later explained that he was reminded of Nathan Lyon's famous effort at Lord's while playing with a serious calf injury.

"I remember Nathan Lyon batting at Lord's with a 16cm tear in his calf and on crutches. This is why I ask the question," Warner said.

The comment quickly went viral and the netizens started sharing sarcastic reactions about Imam's decision not to bat. Some users called the incident "one of the funniest things" they had watched, while others questioned the Pakistan batter's commitment to the team. Several fans also compared Imam's situation with players who have batted despite serious injuries.

The controversy comes after another difficult outing for Pakistan as they lost the Lord's Test by 194 runs and went 2-0 down in the three-match series. Pakistan will now face England in the third Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting September 9.