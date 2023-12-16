Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Comes Out In Support Of Her Husband With Cryptic Post; Deletes It Later

Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty | Credits: Twitter

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty came out in support of her husband with a cryptic post on Instagram following Mumbai Indians decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as their skipper for IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians moving on from Rohit Sharma as captain created a lot of waves on social media, with many are disappointed with the franchise's decision for change in leadership ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Suryakumar Yadav seems to be unhappy with his franchise’s decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain as he posted broken heart emoji on his social media handles, especially on Twitter and Instagram.

Amid all the fuss around Hardik Pandya’s taking over captaincy reins of Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar’s wife Devisha posted a cryptic post on her instagram handle, which reads, ““The way you treat people will always be remembered”. However, she deleted the post later.

Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans for Rs. 15 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. But his appointment as captain came as a surprise as Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav were believed to be next in line for leadership roles.

Hardik agreed to return to Mumbai Indians if he was made captain

It has been reported Hardik Pandya has agreed to return to Mumbai Indians if he was allowed to lead the team in the upcoming IPL season.

As per a report by Indian Express, Hardik made it clear to Mumbai Indians management that he will return to his old franchise only if he was given captaincy duties.

After much consultations, the Mumbai-based franchise agreed to all-rounder’s demands and informed Rohit Sharma about the same during the World Cup 2023.

Mumbai Indians informed the five-time IPL winning captain about the need for leadership change during the World Cup and Rohit reportedly agreed to play under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.