 Suryakumar Yadav Turns Chef, Serves Two Bold New Dishes Ahead Of SA vs IND 1st T20I; Video
Team India T20I skipper found a unique way to welcome Vyshak Vijaykumar and Ramandeep Singh.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Image: BCCI/X

Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav is currently in South Africa to play four-match T20I series. India will have a largely different squad from the one that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The majority of the players in the squad failed to place in the test team for the Border Gavaskar series and will be looking to make an impact in the series.

The series will also witness some fresh faces likely to make their debut in the blue jersey. Ahead of the opening match on Friday, Suryakumar Yadav fondly called as SKY found a unique way to welcome newcomers Vyshak Vijaykumar and Ramandeep Singh to the team.

In a video shared by BCCI, Surya played the role of a chef, and introduced both the players as new additions to the team's menu. In the video, SKY presented players like how a chef explains the ingredients of his recipes on a cookery show.

The caption of the video read, "Captain & Chef SKY introduces two new faces/dishes to the team menu. Ready to serve. SKY like never seen before,". Both Vyshak and Ramandeep are uncapped and looking to make their international debuts in the four-match T20I series.

The opening match of the series will be played at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban. The remaining three matches will be played on November 10 (Gqeberha), November13 (Centurion) and November15 (Johannesburg).

SA vs IND T20I Squads

Team India squad

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa Squad

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)

