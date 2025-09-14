Suryakumar Yadav Birthday: How Many Runs Has Team India T20I Skipper Scored Against Pakistan?

Image: Suryakumar Yadav/X

The Day September 14 is special for two reasons. First, India will face off against Pakistan for the first time since the Pahalgam attack and secondly, it is also the birthday of Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. However, he has a huge target on his back on his birthday when his team takes on Men In Green in Dubai on Sunday.

The India vs Pakistan match is taking place under controversial circumstances as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing a nationwide backlash for agreeing to play the arch-rivals despite the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Not only will Suryakumar be under pressure to showcase his captaincy skills in a high-voltage clash, but he will also look to pile runs with his willow.

Suryakumar Yadav's batting record against Pakistan

Heading into the fixture, Team India T20I skipper does not have a great record with the bat as he is yet to cross the 20-run mark against Pakistan. India’s own Mr 360 in his five innings against Pakistan have only scored a total of 64 runs at an average of 12.80 with a highest score of 18. Despite everything being stacked against him, Surya will look to get back in form with the bat, a glimpse which the fans saw during the opening match against UAE.

Can India beat Pakistan?

Team India are certainly the favourites in the match against Pakistan. The T20 World Cup chmpions may have not played enough match after winning the title but the players, especially the bowling unit looks to be in great touch. Abhishek Sharma will once again look to ignite fireworks at the top against Shaheen Afridi, while Shubman Gill wil llalso looks to get among runs. Jasprit Bumrah looked sharp in the first match and will carry the momentum in the upcoming fixture .