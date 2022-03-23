e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

‘Stupid conflict of interest clause’: Ravi Shastri slams constitution’s clause as he gears up for Hindi commentary stint at IPL 2022

FPJ Web Desk
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri | File Photo

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri | File Photo

Advertisement

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for preventing him from commentating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a long time.

The former all-rounder was unavailable for the role of a commentator because he was the Indian cricket team’s head coach.

“This is the 15th edition of the IPL, I did the first 11 years and then thanks to some stupid conflict of interest clause that exists in some stupid constitution that binds us, you could not do the last few seasons,” he said in a press conference organized by Star Sports, reports Cricbuzz.

For the first time in the IPL, Ravi Shastri will deliver Hindi commentary.

ALSO READ

Rafael Nadal could miss these tournaments following a crack in one of his ribs. Here's which... Rafael Nadal could miss these tournaments following a crack in one of his ribs. Here's which...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:34 PM IST