Rafael Nadal could miss these tournaments following a crack in one of his ribs. Here's which tournament he could return for...

Spanish former World No. 1 tennis player Rafael Nadal will miss the next four to six weeks due to a stress crack in one of his ribs. The 21 Grand Slam winner said he could be out for 4-6 weeks due to the injury.
Here are the tournaments he could miss due to the injury
Miami Open
Dates: March 23-April 3
Monte Carlo Masters
Dates: April 10-17
Barcelona Open
Dates: April 18-24
Madrid Open
Dates: May 5-8
Nadal, who won the Australian Open this year in a 5-set thriller against Russian World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, could return to competition in the second week of May. He's likely to return for:
Italian Open
Dates: May 8-15
If Nadal’s recovery timeline remains four to six weeks, then the the 13-time Roland Garros champion would have a chance to compete for his 14th French Open title. The grand slam tournament begins on Sunday, May 22
