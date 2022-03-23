e-Paper Get App
Sports

Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Rafael Nadal could miss these tournaments following a crack in one of his ribs. Here's which tournament he could return for...

FPJ Web Desk
Rafael Nadal | Photo: AFP

Spanish former World No. 1 tennis player Rafael Nadal will miss the next four to six weeks due to a stress crack in one of his ribs. The 21 Grand Slam winner said he could be out for 4-6 weeks due to the injury.

Here are the tournaments he could miss due to the injury

Miami Open

Dates: March 23-April 3

Monte Carlo Masters

Dates: April 10-17

Barcelona Open

Dates: April 18-24

Madrid Open

Dates: May 5-8

Nadal, who won the Australian Open this year in a 5-set thriller against Russian World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, could return to competition in the second week of May. He's likely to return for:

Italian Open

Dates: May 8-15

If Nadal’s recovery timeline remains four to six weeks, then the the 13-time Roland Garros champion would have a chance to compete for his 14th French Open title. The grand slam tournament begins on Sunday, May 22

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:04 AM IST