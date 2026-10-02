'Stop The Game': Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Ireland-Austria Nations League Clash By Throwing Palestinian Flag Tennis Balls Onto Pitch | Video | X

Dublin: Protesters against Ireland playing its Nations League games against Israel interrupted the team's 2-2 draw with Austria by throwing tennis balls onto the field.

Referee Allard Lindhout sent the players for a hydration break as soon as the balls bearing Palestinian flags landed on the grass with Ireland 1-0 up after 19 minutes played.

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“I think it kind of helped us in a good moment,” Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson told broadcaster RTÉ of the protest. “We could have a breather and some drinks. But you're never happy with this, but understand it and respect it.”

Troy Parrott had opened the scoring in the 12th with a brilliant individual goal despite facing three defenders. He played the ball through the legs of one defender and eluded two before shooting the ball through the goalkeeper's legs.

The game resumed after a four-minute break, but there was another brief diversion when a man carrying a Palestinian flag tried running onto the field before being stopped by stewards.

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Protest over, for now

At halftime, RTÉ published a statement from the “Stop the Game” initiative claiming responsibility for the tennis ball action and declaring it over.

Members of the group had also gathered before the game to oppose Ireland's matches against Israel because of Israel's actions in Gaza. A small gathering displayed a Palestinian flag and banners in support of Ireland player Gavin Bazunu, who decided Saturday to boycott both of his team's matches against Israel.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign also organized a protest outside the stadium, as well as others around the country.

They're calling for Ireland to boycott its remaining Nations League match against Israel — Ireland's “home” game though it's set to be played without any fans present in in Backa Topola, Serbia on Sunday.

The Football Association of Ireland moved the game to an neutral venue for “operational reasons” in June following widespread calls for a boycott. It also followed the FAI's own motion the previous November calling on UEFA to ban Israel from club and international competitions.

The “Stop the Game” initiative, which on Wednesday issued an open letter to the squad and Hallgrimsson asking them not to play on Sunday, has also asked the Irish government and FAI to cancel the game.

One game played already

Ireland already played Israel's “home” game in Debrecen, Hungary last Sunday, when the Irish players wore black armbands and scored three first-half goals to win 3-0.

The players deliberated for hours Saturday on whether they should play at all after Bazunu informed the coach that morning that he wished to withdraw from both games.

FAI chief executive David Courell said the players voted and that a “a significant majority” were in favor of playing. Widespread reports suggested the vote was 14-8 in favor, excluding Bazunu, who had already departed.

Bazunu, Ireland's reserve goalkeeper, was back in the squad for Austria's visit.

Finn Azaz, whose mother has Israeli heritage, played from then start after being left out against Israel.

Parrott made it 2-0 before the break with a penalty, but Austria struck back in the second half through Alexander Prass and Michael Gregoritsch.

The Irish team has been coming under increasing pressure in Ireland, where affinity with Palestinians is strong, to boycott both games against Israel.

The FAI has resisted the calls, arguing the team could be hit with punishing sanctions by UEFA. Ireland is co-hosting the 2028 European Championship with England, Wales and Scotland.

Irish fans also threw tennis balls with Palestinian flags onto the field during Ireland's friendly game against Qatar in Dublin in May.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)