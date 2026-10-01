Vinicius Jr, Marquinhos & Other Brazil Stars Arrive In Kolkata For Historic Friendly Against India; VIDEO | X

Brazil's national football team arrived in Kolkata late on Thursday ahead of their much-awaited international friendly against India. The five-time FIFA World Cup champions received a high-security escort from the airport to their hotel as excitement builds around the historic match at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday (October 3).

The Brazilian squad includes some of football's biggest names, such as Vinicius Jr., Marquinhos, Endrick and Gabriel. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti also arrived with the team. Fans gathered near the hotel to catch a glimpse of the players, with cheers greeting the visitors as they reached their destination.

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The team is in India after playing two friendly matches against Australia in Queensland. Brazil drew the first match 1-1 before registering a 4-2 win in the second. The Kolkata fixture will be the first time Brazil's senior men's national team plays a match on Indian soil.

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Ancelotti and a player from the squad are expected to address a pre-match press conference on Friday. Brazil are also scheduled to train at Salt Lake Stadium at 4 pm, as the team prepares for the match against the Blue Tigers.

The October 3 encounter is a major occasion for Indian football, giving the national team an opportunity to face one of the most successful sides in the sport. Brazil are currently ranked fifth in the world, while India are ranked 138th. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm.