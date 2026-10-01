Asian Games 2026: Saptak Talwar Tied Seventh After Round Two, India Men Fifth In Golf

Saptak Talwar carded a two-under 68 in the second round to remain six-under overall at the Asian Games golf competition | File Photo

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, October 1, 2026: India’s Saptak Talwar followed up his first round of 66 with a two-under 68 in round two to be placed tied seventh at a total of six-under 134 at the halfway stage of the men’s individual event at the Asian Games 2026.

Talwar Three Shots Off Lead

The 27-year-old Saptak, the current DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader, sank five birdies and dropped three bogeys during his second round to be placed three shots behind the lead at the Par-70 Kasugai Country Club East Course.

The lead was jointly held by Chinese Taipei’s Wei-hsuan Wang and China’s Wenyi Ding at a total of nine-under 131.

The other two Indians in the field, Veer Ahlawat (71-68) and Yuvraj Sandhu (71-69), were placed tied 16th at one-under 139 and tied 22nd at even-par 140 respectively.

Ahlawat And Sandhu Post Scores

Veer, the 2024 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion, made five birdies including three on the trot and three bogeys in his second round.

Yuvraj, the 2025 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion, made three birdies and two bogeys.

India Fifth In Men’s Team Event

In the team event, India occupied fifth place at seven-under 273. Japan leads with a score of 16-under 264.

The men’s golf competition features 66 players and is being played over 72 holes across four rounds. The team standings are determined by the aggregate of the best two individual scores from each country in every round.

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Pranavi Holds Second In Women’s Event

In the women’s individual event, India’s Pranavi Urs (66-63) continued in second place at 11-under 129. Pranavi was two shots behind the lead.

Diksha Dagar (four-over 144) and Aditi Ashok (five-over 145) were placed tied 21st and tied 25th respectively.

In the women’s team event, the Indian team was placed third at seven-under 273, five shots off the lead.