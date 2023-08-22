'Stop Creating Controversy': Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Netizens For Trolling India's Asia Cup 2023 Squad

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar | PTI

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar was furious with netizens and pundits of the sport for trolling and criticising the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023 which was announced on Monday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced a strong 17-member Indian squad for the upcoming six-nation tournament.

But a section of Indian cricket fans were left disappointed at the non-inclusion of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The selectors have instead preferred the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for the Asia Cup.

"Yes, there are a few players who will believe that they are unlucky. But the team is selected. So don't talk about Ashwin. Stop creating controversy. This is our team now.

"If you don't like it, don't watch the matches but stop saying that he should have been picked or another should be there, this is a wrong mindset," Gavaskar told 'Aaj Tak'.

Gavaskar backs India to win World Cup 2023

The 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer also backed this Indian squad to go on and win the ODI World Cup which will be held in India later this year.

"Yes, absolutely (this team can win the World Cup). Who else would you have picked? I don't think any player can claim that there has been an injustice to him.

"The experienced and in-form players have been selected in the 17-member Asia Cup squad," Gavaskar said.

Sunny supports injured Rahul's selection

He also supported the selectors' decision to name KL Rahul in the squad despite him carrying an injury.

"Let's see what his injury is like. Winning the Asia Cup is important but the goal is the World Cup. So if the team management wants KL Rahul in the World Cup squad then I think it's right that they have selected him for Asia Cup despite a niggle.

"As far as India are concerned, there are 11 days to go. That's enough time to recover from a niggle. I think it will be fair to give KL Rahul (a chance) after all that he has done for India in the past, to give him the opportunity to recover," Gavaskar said.

Agarkar revealed during the press conference that Rahul is still not fully fit as he is carrying a niggle and won't be available for the first few ODIs of the Asia Cup.