'Stay Away From My Ring Clown': Bronson Reed Reacts To His WWE Rival Seth Rollins Getting Tossed Over The Barricade During Colts Vs Bears NFL Game

Bronson Reed Warns Seth Rollins | Image: X

Seth Rollins who has been absent from WWE for weeks was recently spotted having quite the eventful day at the NFL Week 3 showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. He was enjoying the game alongside Pat McAfee and former Colts player TY Hilton when things took a turn.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rollins pulled off a Colts jersey to reveal a Chicago Bears jersey with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams’ name on it, which did not go down well with the Colts fans.

Hilton surprisingly pushed Rollins out of the suite, making him the least popular person at Lucas Oil Stadium. Security quickly stepped in to escort Rollins away, all while McAfee looked on.

Following the incident, he took to social media to share a three-word message, clearly feeling the sting of the loss.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following this, Bronson Reed took to Twitter to react to Seth Rollins’ viral moment, writing "Stay away from my ring clown. Keep being a goof."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As for Caleb Williams, he had a mixed debut, throwing his first NFL touchdown but also struggling with three turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble. Indianapolis Colts wentonto beat Chicago Bears 21-16. The Colts’ win moved them to 1-2 on the season.

Jonathan Taylor scored two rushing touchdowns in the win, while Trey Sermon had the Colts’ other rushing TD. Anthony Richardson threw for 167 yards and two interceptions.

Seth Rollins update

Rollins has been absent from "Raw," suffering the effects of an attack by "Big" Bronson Reed, who repeatedly Tsunami'd Rollins recently. Rollins will be on WWE programming for the foreseeable future. Rollins's contract with WWE was set to expire in June but the company re-signed him to a multi-year deal earlier this summer, as the company has been doing more and more with top talent.