Seth Rollins Out of WWE: Will Former World Heavyweight Champion Ever Return to Ring?

WWE is all set to travel to Germany for their latest Pay-Per-View event Berlin Bash scheduled to take place on August 31st.However, there are doubts over Seth Rollins participation following his latest setback. In the latest episode of Raw on August 5th, Rollins was brutally beaten by Bronson Reed. Reed executed his signature move ‘ Tsunami’ multiple times resulting in Rollins being rushed to hospital after coughing blood.

While Reed said that he attacked Rollins to send a statement Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests Seth Rollins is dealing with chronic issues and is expected to be out of action for a while to recuperate.

The report stated: “We’re not sure if he’ll be back for the PPV or not, but if he is, it would now seem to be with Reed and not with Punk, which makes the Punk finish even more just a way to get out of a match and having Punk lose. Although they no doubt will get to Punk vs. Rollins at some point.”

The report adds that Rollins is still cleared to wrestle and his situation is not bad, but that he is “banged up.” The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion suffered a knee injury earlier this year that resulted in him missing weeks of action.

If the report does turn out to be true then Rollins will take his revenge against Bronson Reed, while his feud with CM Punk will take a backseat for now.