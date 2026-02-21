Star Player Shubman Gill Teaches Pull Shot To Google CEO Sundar Pichai During India Visit; Video

Image: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Indian cricket star Shubman Gill shared a memorable sporting moment with Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai during a special interaction in Gurgaon, New Delhi. The stylish right-hander was seen giving Pichai a quick masterclass on how to execute the classic pull shot, one of cricket’s most exciting attacking strokes.

The light-hearted session took place at New Delhi, where Gill demonstrated the correct stance, balance and bat swing required to play the short-pitched delivery. Pichai, known for his love of cricket, listened attentively as Gill explained how to transfer weight onto the back foot and keep the eyes level while rolling the wrists to keep the ball down.

Pichai, who has often spoken about growing up playing cricket in India, appeared delighted by the impromptu coaching clinic. Gill, meanwhile, seemed equally enthusiastic about sharing his knowledge, blending sport and leadership in a unique crossover between the cricket field and the tech world.

The interaction quickly gained traction on social media, with fans celebrating the rare sight of a top Indian cricketer coaching one of the world’s most influential technology leaders. It was a reminder of cricket’s enduring ability to bring together personalities from vastly different arenas, from stadiums packed with roaring fans to boardrooms shaping the future of global innovation.