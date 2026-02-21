 Star Player Shubman Gill Teaches Pull Shot To Google CEO Sundar Pichai During India Visit; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsStar Player Shubman Gill Teaches Pull Shot To Google CEO Sundar Pichai During India Visit; Video

Star Player Shubman Gill Teaches Pull Shot To Google CEO Sundar Pichai During India Visit; Video

Team India star player Shubman Gill shared a light-hearted moment with Sundar Pichai in New Delhi, giving him a quick lesson on playing the pull shot. Gill demonstrated stance, balance and bat swing for short-pitched deliveries, while Pichai, a cricket enthusiast, listened closely and practiced the technique during the friendly interaction.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Indian cricket star Shubman Gill shared a memorable sporting moment with Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai during a special interaction in Gurgaon, New Delhi. The stylish right-hander was seen giving Pichai a quick masterclass on how to execute the classic pull shot, one of cricket’s most exciting attacking strokes.

The light-hearted session took place at New Delhi, where Gill demonstrated the correct stance, balance and bat swing required to play the short-pitched delivery. Pichai, known for his love of cricket, listened attentively as Gill explained how to transfer weight onto the back foot and keep the eyes level while rolling the wrists to keep the ball down.

Read Also
'It Was A Shame For Them...': Jacob Bethell Comments On Australia's Early ICC T20 World Cup Exit;...
article-image
Read Also
Italian Cricketer Ben Manenti's 'Tap Water' Remark Sparks Viral Debate Amid ICC T20 World Cup; Video
article-image

Pichai, who has often spoken about growing up playing cricket in India, appeared delighted by the impromptu coaching clinic. Gill, meanwhile, seemed equally enthusiastic about sharing his knowledge, blending sport and leadership in a unique crossover between the cricket field and the tech world.

The interaction quickly gained traction on social media, with fans celebrating the rare sight of a top Indian cricketer coaching one of the world’s most influential technology leaders. It was a reminder of cricket’s enduring ability to bring together personalities from vastly different arenas, from stadiums packed with roaring fans to boardrooms shaping the future of global innovation.

FPJ Shorts
'From Marco Polo To Modern Education': Croatian PM Andrej Plenković Talks India-Europe Connections At DU
'From Marco Polo To Modern Education': Croatian PM Andrej Plenković Talks India-Europe Connections At DU
VIDEO: 7-Foot Indian Rat Snake Spotted On AC Unit In Mumbai’s Vile Parle, Rescued Safely
VIDEO: 7-Foot Indian Rat Snake Spotted On AC Unit In Mumbai’s Vile Parle, Rescued Safely
Ambani Family Welcomes Hillary Clinton At Their Mumbai House: Nita Wows In Blue Floral Saree, Isha Rocks Modern Look
Ambani Family Welcomes Hillary Clinton At Their Mumbai House: Nita Wows In Blue Floral Saree, Isha Rocks Modern Look
Maharashtra Govt Approves Revised 204.8 Km Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway Alignment
Maharashtra Govt Approves Revised 204.8 Km Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway Alignment

Follow us on