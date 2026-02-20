Italian Cricketer Ben Manenti's 'Tap Water' Remark Sparks Viral Debate Amid ICC T20 World Cup; Video

Image: The Grade Cricketer/X

The Italy national cricket team have been one of the surprise stories of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, earning praise for their spirited performances. However, it was an off-field remark that recently grabbed headlines.

Appearing on The Grade Cricketer, Ben Manenti, alongside teammates including his brother Harry and the Mosca brothers, spoke about how the team unwinds during tournaments. Reflecting on past trips, he joked about late karaoke nights in Finland before adding, “Now, we’re in the waters in India. Well, not tap water,” prompting laughter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sensing the sensitivity of the subject, Manenti quickly steered the conversation back to safer ground, adding that the team now keeps things professional and enjoys “a couple of Kingfishers in the team room.” While the comment appeared light-hearted, it sparked debate online, highlighting how even casual remarks can resonate strongly during a global tournament.

'They Are Openly Endorsing...': Iceland Cricket's Hilarious Post About 'Ecstasy' Goes Viral After Italy's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Iceland Cricket once again lit up social media with its trademark wit, sparking laughter across cricket fans worldwide. The tongue-in-cheek post came in reply to the International Cricket Council’s tweet celebrating Italy national cricket team’s historic win against Nepal national cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Italy recorded a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal on Thursday in Mumbai, marking their maiden win in just the second game of their debut T20 World Cup campaign. After Nepal was restricted to 123, Italy’s spinners dominated, while brothers Anthony Mosca (62*) and Justin Mosca (60*) forged an unbeaten opening partnership to secure a crushing victory for the Azzurri.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Celebrating the win, the ICC tweeted: “Ecstasy in the Italy camp after their maiden win at the #T20WorldCup.” Iceland Cricket’s response quickly went viral: “So much for the ICC’s anti-drugs stance. Here they are openly endorsing the use of ecstasy by the Italian squad.”

The humorous reply highlights Iceland Cricket’s unique social media style, which blends cricket commentary with cheeky satire, often leaving fans amused and entertained. The post quickly drew attention from followers, further cementing Iceland Cricket’s reputation for clever and irreverent online banter.

This incident demonstrates how the T20 World Cup continues to be a playground not just for cricketing action but also for memorable social media moments that capture global attention.