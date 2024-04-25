SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 41: Pitch Report, Toss Update, Mid-Innings Score & Final Result

SRH vs RCB Preview:

Revenge will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's mind when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second time in IPL 2024. But this time the challenge will be even tougher for the visitors as RCB will have to stop SRH's juggernaut in Hyderabad.

The last time these two teams faced each other, SRH hammered 287 runs to post the highest total in IPL history at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB came close to the target thanks to Dinesh Karthik's valiant 83 but fell short eventually by just 25 runs.

Another run-fest is expected at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal with even 300 a possibility if SRH bat first and get off to a flying start once again.

Notably, SRH are scoring at 11.17 RPO which is the highest this season and RCB are conceding at 10.56 RPO which is also highest in IPL 2024.

Pitch Report:

"Certainly think that we can see 300 here tonight because the way SRH have been playing, they are going out all guns blazing.

"When you look at this pitch, it's absolutely rock hard and it's got a little bit of roughness to it, but it looks like a dry creek bed, so it should come onto the bat beautifully," reckon Samuel Badree and Simon Katich in their pitch report.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar