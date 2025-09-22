 Sportvot x FPJ: Modern School Win Mayo Football Tournament 2025 After Beating Wynberg-Allen 3-2
The prestigious Mayo Football Tournament at the Mayo College Football Ground, Ajmer. Organized by Mayo College and broadcast live on SportVot, the final witnessed a thrilling contest between Modern School, Delhi and Wynberg-Allen, Mussoorie.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
In a gripping encounter, Modern School (Delhi) emerged victorious with a 3–2 win over Wynberg-Allen, lifting the coveted Golden Jubilee Trophy. Modern School fielded a strong starting lineup with Agrav Solanki, Hridhaan Sharma, Suknit Dewan, Adilyn Bisht, Raghav Sehgal, Arron Lepcha, Jai Sinsh, Rishabh Legi, Veer Kakar, Prakhar Rawat, and Yash Tiwarm. Their substitutes included Vivaan Sood, Atharva Aggarwal, Rechungvar Kom, Ayush Joshi, Dev Dev, Stanzin Nurboo, and Khupnivar Kom.

Wynberg-Allen (Mussoorie), on the other hand, put up a spirited performance with Vivaan Bharucha, Tenzin Woeser, Khenrab Jordan, Mayank Singh, Arnav Prakash, Pasang Pasang, Akash Mahato, Norsang Norsang, Norjongdi Norjongdi, Dhonyde Dhonyde, and Ayaan Desai in their starting XI. Their bench strength comprised Rigzin Maja, Kartik Rupani, Dhairya Virmani, Tenzin Wangdue, Harsh Raj Soni, Arman Vergese, and Aditya Khatait.

Despite Wynberg-Allen’s resilience, it was Modern School’s clinical edge that made the difference, sealing a memorable 3–2 victory in the final.

