Sports minister Kiren Rijiju lauds Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen, says 'India is proud of them'

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday wished 'New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion'.

"Let's welcome the New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion! On the eve of New Year we decided to do some work instead of a picnic. So, we trekked uphill to identify new Guest House and Helipad in the our remote circle," Rijiju tweeted.

The minister, on Monday, had said that boxer Mary Kom is a legend and Nikhat Zareen has the potential to follow her footsteps and added that the country is proud of both the pugilists.

His remarks came after Mary Kom refused to shake hands with Nikhat Zareen after the final round of the women's boxing Olympic qualifiers trials on Saturday. The six-time world champion defeated Zareen 9-1 in the 51kg category and booked a berth for the Olympic Qualifiers Asia-Oceania.