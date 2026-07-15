Spain Beat France 2-0 To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a composed 2-0 victory over France in the semi-final at Dallas Stadium. Luis de la Fuente's side combined disciplined defending with clinical finishing to outclass Les Bleus and keep their dream of a second World Cup title alive. They will now face the winner of the England-Argentina semi-final in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

France entered the contest as slight favourites and looked dangerous on the counter through Kylian Mbappe. However, Spain created the first clear opening when Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the penalty area after beating Lucas Digne to the ball. Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converted the resulting spot-kick, giving Spain a deserved early lead.

Spain doubled their advantage soon after with a brilliantly worked team move. Pedro Porro exchanged a slick one-two with Dani Olmo before finishing confidently into the bottom corner beyond Mike Maignan. The goal reflected Spain's fluid attacking football and left France with a mountain to climb.

Didier Deschamps responded by introducing Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki in search of a comeback. France increased the pressure, but Unai Simon's commanding presence as a sweeper-keeper and Marc Cucurella's outstanding defensive work kept Mbappe and company at bay. Spain remained organised throughout and denied France any clear route back into the match.

The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations among the Spanish players and supporters as they secured a deserved place in the World Cup final. France must now regroup quickly ahead of the third-place playoff, where Mbappe will also look to strengthen his chances of winning the adidas Golden Boot. Spain, meanwhile, move one step closer to recreating the glory of their historic 2010 World Cup triumph.