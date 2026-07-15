Mikel Oyarzabal Fires Spain To Lead After Lamine Yamal Wins Penalty In FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final | VIDEO

Spain took the lead in their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against France after Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converted a first-half penalty. The decisive moment came in the 21st minute after teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the box. Oyarzabal made no mistake from the spot, giving Spain a crucial advantage in the high-stakes encounter.

The penalty was awarded following a costly mistake from France left-back Lucas Digne while attempting to deal with a high ball. Unaware of Yamal's position, Digne caught the Spanish winger with his challenge instead of clearing the danger. Yamal immediately went to ground, prompting the referee to point straight to the penalty spot.

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Oyarzabal stepped up under immense pressure and confidently slotted the ball past the French goalkeeper to make it 1-0. The goal rewarded Spain's bright start and put Luis de la Fuente's side firmly in control of the semi-final. France, meanwhile, were left with an early setback and the task of finding a way back into the contest.