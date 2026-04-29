Sourav Ganguly On IPL 2026: 'No Clear Favourite This Season' As PBKS, RR & RCB Show Strong Form | Image: X

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal): Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said it is difficult to pick a clear favourite in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, noting that several teams are performing strongly and the tournament remains wide open.

Ganguly, along with his wife, Dona Ganguly, on Wednesday cast their votes in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The couple cast their votes at a polling booth in South 24 Parganas amid tight security arrangements and voter participation across the constituency.

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Polling for the second phase of the West Bengal elections is underway in several constituencies, with long queues of voters seen outside multiple booths since morning.

Authorities have deployed security personnel to ensure peaceful voting, while election officials are closely monitoring turnout and polling arrangements. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Ganguly also reflected on the competitive nature of the IPL 2026 season.

"IPL is going on. There are several teams there. It is difficult to choose a favourite, but the Punjab Kings are playing well, and the Rajasthan Royals are good too, and so is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Half of the tournament is yet to go," Ganguly said.

As of the latest update in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, the points table is shaping up into a tightly contested race, with Punjab Kings leading the standings despite a recent loss to Rajasthan Royals.

They have 13 points from 8 matches, followed closely by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in second place with 12 points from 8 games and an impressive Net Run Rate of 1.919. Rajasthan Royals are placed third with 12 points from 9 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy fourth spot with 10 points.

Gujarat Titans sit fifth with 8 points from 8 matches, maintaining a balanced win-loss record. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are placed sixth and seventh, respectively, both on 6 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians occupy the lower half of the table with fewer wins so far in the season. Both are ranked in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)