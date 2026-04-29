 IPL 2026: Elderly Fan Suffers Horrific Injury During Punjab Kings Match As Spectators Step In To Help Amid Chaos; Video
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HomeSportsIPL 2026: Elderly Fan Suffers Horrific Injury During Punjab Kings Match As Spectators Step In To Help Amid Chaos; Video

IPL 2026: Elderly Fan Suffers Horrific Injury During Punjab Kings Match As Spectators Step In To Help Amid Chaos; Video

An elderly fan attending a Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026 suffered a serious eye injury, causing heavy bleeding and panic among spectators. Fellow fans quickly gathered to help, with one assisting in cleaning the wound and controlling the bleeding. The injured man received immediate attention before being rushed for further medical treatment, raising concerns over stadium safety.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
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An unfortunate incident involving an elderly fan during a Punjab Kings match in the Indian Premier League 2026 has raised concerns about crowd safety and medical response at stadiums.

According to reports, the fan sustained an eye injury while watching the game involving Punjab Kings. The incident caused panic among nearby spectators, with visuals showing the elderly man bleeding heavily from his face as concerned fans quickly gathered around him. His shirt was reportedly stained with blood, highlighting the severity of the injury.

In a moment of quick thinking, a fellow spectator rushed to assist the injured man. He helped clean the wound and attempted to control the bleeding until further help arrived.

The incident has once again brought attention to safety protocols in large sporting venues. Stadiums hosting high-profile tournaments like the IPL are expected to maintain strict crowd management and on-site medical support, especially considering the large turnout and diverse age groups among spectators.

While cricket remains a unifying and celebratory experience for fans, incidents like this highlight the importance of emergency preparedness and rapid response systems.

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