West Bengal Elections 2026: Former Indian Skipper Sourav Ganguly & His Wife Cast Their Vote | Video

ANI/X

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, along with his wife Dona Ganguly, participated in the democratic process by casting their votes at a polling booth during the West Bengal Elections 2026. The couple arrived early in the day and exercised their voting rights amid tight security arrangements and enthusiastic participation from citizens across the state.

The voting process across West Bengal witnessed strong turnout as citizens queued up at polling stations to exercise their franchise. Authorities ensured smooth conduct of the elections with adequate security deployment and monitoring arrangements in place.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The participation of prominent public figures like Ganguly and his wife added visibility to the electoral process, encouraging civic engagement among voters. As one of the most followed sporting personalities in the country, Ganguly’s act of voting resonated widely on social media, where images and updates from the polling booth quickly circulated.

The West Bengal Elections 2026 continue to be closely watched, with voter participation and peaceful conduct remaining key highlights of the day’s proceedings.