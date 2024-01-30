Viral Pics: Somali Pirate Captured By Indian Navy Seen Wearing RCB Jersey On Hijacked Fishing Vessel

On Tuesday, one of the 11 Somali pirates apprehended by the Indian Navy was spotted wearing the jersey of the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The interception took place when the Navy's warship INS Sumitra confronted an Iranian fishing vessel that had fallen victim to the pirates on the east coast of Somalia.

During the operation, 19 Pakistani fishermen were successfully rescued.

A circulating image on social media captures the captured pirates, handcuffed and on their knees, with armed officers standing behind them. Notably, one of the pirates is seen wearing the RCB jersey.

INS Sumitra has been actively involved in anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the east of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

Read Also Indian Navy Rescues 19 Pakistan Nationals In Another Operation Against Somali Pirates In Arabian Sea

Indian Navy to the rescue

This marks the Indian Navy's second successful rescue operation within 36 hours.

In the previous mission, the Navy rescued an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel along the east coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden on Monday, ensuring the safety of 17 crew members.

Commander Vivek Madhwal, the spokesperson for the Indian Navy, emphasised the Navy's commitment to acting against maritime threats, ensuring the safety of mariners and vessels at sea.

"INS Sumitra, over the course of less than 36 hours, through swift, persistent and relentless efforts has rescued two hijacked fishing vessels along with 36 crew (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in Southern Arabian Sea approximately 850 nautical miles West of Kochi," Madhwal said.