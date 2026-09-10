Snake Scare At MS Dhoni's Ranchi Farmhouse! Cobra Rescued From His Property After Being Spotted On Premises

Snake Scare At MS Dhoni's Ranchi Farmhouse! | cricketnextofficial/isnatgarm

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse recently witnessed an unexpected visitor after a cobra snake was spotted on the premises. The sighting prompted the authorities to call a snake rescue team, which reached the farmhouse and safely rescued the reptile.

According to reports, the cobra was found at Dhoni’s sprawling farmhouse in Ranchi. The snake reportedly had a significant presence in the area, leading the rescue team to take immediate precautions while removing it from the premises.

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Snake Scare At MS Dhoni's Ranchi Farmhouse!

The snake was carefully rescued without causing any harm to it. The incident highlights the challenges that can arise when large properties surrounded by greenery become a habitat for reptiles and other wildlife.

Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse has frequently attracted attention, with the former India captain often spending time there away from cricket. The property is known for its greenery and spacious surroundings, where Dhoni has also been seen spending time with his family and pets.

The latest incident involving the cobra has once again put the spotlight on Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse. Fortunately, the snake was safely removed from the premises, ensuring there was no untoward incident.