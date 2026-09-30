'Slide And Jump': Rohit Sharma Turns Down Ravindra Jadeja's 'Innovative' Century Celebration Suggestion; VIDEO | X

Guwahati, September 30: Following India's eight-wicket victory in the second ODI to take a 2-0 series lead, former Team India captain and star opener Rohit Sharma shared a light-hearted moment about his post-century celebration during a post-match interview with former Team India cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri.

Rohit Sharma revealed that he turned down Ravindra Jadeja's "innovative" 35th century celebration. Rohit said that Jadeja wanted him to slide and jump, however, Rohit claimed that he was too tired for the energetic celebration.

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Fun Conversation

When asked about an on-field conversation with teammate Ravindra Jadeja ("Jaddu") regarding how Rohit celebrated his hundred, the Indian captain smiled and shared the exchange.

Rohit mentioned that Jadeja was curious about his celebration, but Rohit told him he would explain the meaning later in the dressing room.

'Jump And Slide'

Jadeja, however, had his own creative ideas for the moment. Rohit revealed that Jadeja wanted him to slide and jump to celebrate the century.

'Too Tired'

Rohit laughed off the suggestion, pointing out that after spending 50 overs fielding and batting for another 25 to 30 overs, he was far too tired to attempt such an energetic celebration.

Silences Critics

However, Rohit Sharma came up with his own style of celebrating the historic ton. Rohit Sharma completed his hundred with a single and he was limping sarcastically while running.

The fans took to social media and claimed that Rohit Sharma was taking a dig at his critics who think that he is unfit for ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma became the oldest to smash a hundred in ODIs for India.