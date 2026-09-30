IND Vs WI 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Silences Critics, Smashes 35th ODI Century In Guwahati

Image Credit: X/BCCI

Rohit Sharma has continued his red-hot form with a scintillating century in the IND vs WI 2nd ODI in Guwahati. The 39-year-old smashed his second century in 3 innings, following up on his effort at Lord's earlier this year. Sharma reached the milestone in just 72 balls in the chase of 406, his 35th century in the format.

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Earlier, Rohit Sharma etched his name into the history books on Wednesday, becoming the seventh batter in ODI cricket to reach the landmark of 12,000 runs. Rohit brought up his feat in his 291st ODI for India, while also completing his 35th century off only 72 balls during India’s chase of a massive 406-run target against the Caribbean side.

The 39-year-old former India captain, who plays in only the 50-over format now with an eye on next year's ODI World Cup, also has 62 half-centuries in the format and averages nearly 50.

Rohit thus joined the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) and Virat Kohli, who had brought up his 15,000 runs in the first match of the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Overall, Rohit sits seventh in the list of highest run-scorers in the 50-overs format, which has Tendulkar and Kohli occupying the top two slots.