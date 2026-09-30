Rohit Sharma Becomes 3rd Indian To Score 12,000 ODI Runs, Joins Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List

Rohit Sharma etched his name into the history books on Wednesday, becoming the seventh batter in ODI cricket to reach the landmark of 12,000 runs. The Indian opener achieved the feat during the second ODI against the West Indies, producing a scintillating half-century as India set their sights on chasing 406.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit’s milestone puts him among an exclusive group of batters to have amassed 12,000 or more runs in the 50-over format. Among Indian cricketers, only batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli had reached the landmark before him.

The achievement also underlines Rohit’s remarkable consistency and longevity in ODI cricket. The 39-year-old reached 12,000 runs in 12,973 balls, making him the second-quickest batter to reach the milestone in terms of balls faced, behind compatriot Virat Kohli, who achieved it after facing 12,853 deliveries.

Rohit’s latest milestone adds another significant chapter to an already decorated ODI career. Known for his explosive strokeplay and ability to turn starts into substantial scores, the Indian star has established himself as one of the format’s most prolific run-scorers.

His half-century against the West Indies provided the perfect backdrop for the landmark, as Rohit once again demonstrated his ability to deliver on a significant occasion.

With 12,000 ODI runs now to his name, Rohit joins an exclusive club that features some of the greatest run-scorers in the history of international cricket.