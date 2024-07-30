SL vs IND, 3rd T20I Live: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield Caused By Rain In Pallekele As India Eye Series Sweep

Updates:

7 pm - The toss will take place at 7.40 pm IST and the match will start at 8 pm without the loss of any overs.

6.45 pm - The covers are being removed one by one so the toss should take place soon if it doesn't rain any more. Remember, India have already won the series 2-0.

6.30 pm - The toss will be delayed by a few minutes as the ground in Pallekele is covered due to rain. It's not drizzling at the moment but the covers are still in place.

Match Preview

Team India is showing no signs of letting up as they gear up for the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. With Gautam Gambhir as the new coach and Suryakumar Yadav as captain, they're ready to exploit Sri Lanka's weaknesses and aim for a series whitewash.

The series is already decided with India clinching the first two matches, putting Sri Lanka on the brink of an embarrassing clean sweep.

On Sunday, India secured a seven-wicket win in a rain-shortened second T20I, once again stopping Sri Lanka in their tracks. Despite a strong start from the hosts, their batting fell apart for the second game in a row.

Interestingly, on the same day, the Sri Lankan women's team pulled off an upset by beating tournament-favorites India to claim their first Women's T20 Asia Cup title in Dambulla. However, this victory didn't seem to inspire the men's team, which continued to struggle with the same old issues.

Sri Lanka's batting collapses in the middle overs have been their downfall in this series, while India has been playing like true champions.

Teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Welalage.