‘Sir 1 Minute Lagega, Please’: Fan Requests MS Dhoni For Selfie In Ranchi, CSK Captain Obliges From His G-Wagon; VIDEO

MS Dhoni posing with fan for selfie. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen in his stylish car and posed for a picture with a die-hard fan in Ranchi as a video of the same went viral on social media. The 42-year-old Jharkhand-born cricketer obliged for a photo after lowering the glass window, with the fan being all smiles due to that.

Dhoni is arguably one of the most-loved cricketers in India and continues to hog the spotlight despite retiring from international cricket. The 2024 edition of IPL saw fans go berserk inside stadiums when Dhoni used to strode to the ground and hit sixes at will.

Deleted scene from my life!! 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/L6Py666zGz — DIPTI MSDIAN ( Dhoni's Family ) (@Diptiranjan_7) June 17, 2024

Uncertainty looms around MS Dhoni's return in IPL 2025:

On the cricketing side of things, Dhoni's return for one more edition of the IPL remains uncertain, given his age. The legendary keeper-batter was in fiery form in IPL 2024 and batted only in the slog overs as the Chennai Super Kings' management needed him to hit sixes at will. Accordingly, the Ranchi-born cricketer maintained a strike rate of 220.25 in 14 matches alongside 161 runs, averaging 53.67.

The defending champions failed to reach the playoffs as they suffered a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It ensured that the Super Kings and RCB qualified for the playoffs. While CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan hopes to see Dhoni's availability for the 2025 edition, the star cricketer remains uncertain.