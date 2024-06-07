Viral Pic: Fans In Shock As MS Dhoni’s Lookalike In White Beard Spotted In Stands During USA vs PAK T20 WC Clash

MS Dhoni's lookalike. | (Credits: Twitter)

A lookalike of former Indian captain MS Dhoni was spotted at the stands during the unforgettable T20 World Cup 2024 match between USA and Pakistan on Thursday in Dallas. The picture that has gone viral on social media saw the doppelganger of MS Dhoni with a beard, leaving the fans surprised.

With the cameras panning to the man, who looked like the Indian star, fans were predictably shocked as the fans reactions below say so. The user from X had hilariously captioned the pic, saying 'MS Dhoni watching #PAKvsUSA match by using incognito mode

Jokes aside.... This guy does resembles MS Dhoni tho 😂 — The Knight Ryder (@TheKni8R1d3r) June 7, 2024

May be its him. He can do😂😂😂 — yohan RA (@mickyyohan) June 7, 2024

I believe he is really Ms Dhoni his facial features are exactly same — कृष्ण सिंह चौहान (@krishnsingh07) June 7, 2024

Thala for a reason — Bikram Singh (@bikramsingh002) June 7, 2024

Correction * Sheikh MS Dhoni — Silver 🪽 804 (@markhorthunder) June 6, 2024

Hahahahahahhahahaha — Autismrock (@Nidaalisays) June 6, 2024

He is Really Dhoni ?? — Mohammad Hazran🇵🇰 (@KhazranSays) June 6, 2024

Babar Azam laments Pakistan's poor show across departments:

After Pakistan's shocking loss to the associate nation, Babar stated that Pakistan have been poor in all three departments, pointing out their lack of ability to take enough wickets or score runs. The Lahore-born cricketer elaborated at the post-match press conference:

"I am upset. We are not playing good in all three departments and we are better than that. In the bowling in the first six overs we were not taking wickets, in the middle overs the spinners are not taking wickets and then there’s pressure on us. After ten overs we knew we would come back, but I thought they way they finished the game and in the Super Overs, I think credit to the USA team. In the first six overs while batting, we couldn't capitalise. After ten overs we had momentum, but again we lost too many wickets and the momentum was gone."

A loss to India on Sunday would virtually knock Pakistan out of the tournament.