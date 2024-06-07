‘No Rocket Science In His Approach’: Super Over Hero Saurabh Netravalkar’s Father Tells FPJ After USA Stun PAK In T20 WC

Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates the win. | (Credits: Twitter)

Saurabh Netravalkar’s journey is a testament to the pursuit of excellence, seamlessly blending academic brilliance with athletic prowess. From excelling in his studies to becoming a standout seamer, Saurabh's achievements are nothing short of extraordinary.

As a student, Saurabh consistently scored an impressive 95% throughout his schooling and college years, showcasing his dedication to academics. "Saurabh would give equal time both to academics and cricket; he proved that there was no rocket science in his approach," said his father, Naresh, while talking to the Free Press Journal on Friday.

By day, Saurabh Netravalkar works as a software engineer at Oracle, but his talents extend far beyond the office. He developed his own cricket app, is adept at playing the ukulele, and is a decent singer. Remarkably, he is also a game-changing pacer for the USA's T20 World Cup debut team. If success had a face, it might well be Saurabh Netravalkar's.

At 32, Netravalkar has an impressive cricketing history. He played for India in the 2010 U-19 World Cup, sharing the dressing room with stars like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, and even competed in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. However, his finest moment undoubtedly came on Thursday in Dallas, when he faced Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Yet, his passion for cricket was equally strong, and it began to flourish at the Elf Vengsarkar Academy in 2001. Here, he honed his skills to become a seamer feared by opponents, eventually leading the US team to their second T20 World Cup victory, with a particularly dazzling performance in the Super Over against Pakistan.

"I was thrilled when I saw him bowling" - Saurabh Netravalkar's first coach

Saurabh first picked up a cricket ball at the age of ten, and his journey has been driven by a relentless passion for the game. His father, Naresh Netravalkar, proudly acknowledges Saurabh as one of the greatest bowlers for the US team. This sentiment was echoed after Saurabh's stunning performance in the Super Over, where he outwitted Mohammed Rizwan with an away swinger and deceived Iftikhar Ahmed with a low, dipping slow full-toss. This display of skill epitomises the perfect blend of academic and athletic talent.

"I am very happy for him. I was thrilled when I saw him bowling," said his first coach, Ravi Kulkarni. Saurabh's prowess was evident early on when he bowled against stars like Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes during the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2010. Forming a potent pairing with fellow left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat and Punjab's Sandeep Sharma, Saurabh demonstrated his exceptional talent on the international stage.

Despite the competitive environment in Mumbai, where only the best can survive, Saurabh’s academic excellence earned him an engineering degree in Computer Science from Sardar Patel Engineering College in Andheri. His brilliance didn't stop there; he received a scholarship to pursue an MS from the prestigious Cornell University. "The St. Joseph High School alum passed with 94%, excelling in academics as well," noted Coach Kulkarni.

Cricket never left Saurabh’s heart. He performed exceptionally at all levels of US cricket, making a name for himself in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket, where he faced off against top T20 professionals.

Beyond the cricket field, Saurabh is a senior manager at Oracle's Silicon Valley office, illustrating his successful balance between a demanding career in technology and his love for cricket. Saurabh Netravalkar’s story is a powerful example of how dedication and passion can lead to excellence across multiple fields, inspiring many to pursue their dreams relentlessly.