'Silver medal will not give me satisfaction': Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya says will try for gold in Paris Olympics 2024

"I could not achieve what I wanted to," he said, disappointment palpable in his voice.

Dahiya tried every trick to breach the defence of world champion Zavur Uguev but the Russian wrestler stayed solid in his defence, never allowing the Indian to launch his famously relentless attacks.

"His style was very good. I just could not find a way to play my game. I don't know what I could have done. He wrestled very smartly," the two-time reigning Asian champion said.

His coach Mahabali Satpal said Dahiya was fighting from the front and the coaches in Tokyo should have advised him to wrestle from the sides.

"The coaches (Jagmander Singh) there should have told him to change the strategy. The Russian was beatable, Ravi is a better wrestler than him, it's a golden chance that has been missed for a historic gold," rued Satpal, who has coached Dahiya since he was 12.

When told that his silver-winning effort also means a lot to Indian wrestling, Dahiya did not seem excited.