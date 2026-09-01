Siddhesh Lad Replaces Shardul Thakur As Mumbai Captain Ahead Of 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Season | PTI

Mumbai: Seasoned middle-order batter Siddhesh Lad has replaced Shardul Thakur as Mumbai captain for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Thakur has been replaced to manage his workload while the dependable Lad has been heralded as the new leader of the domestic giants for a second consecutive season.

Thakur had earlier replaced Ajinkya Rahane as Mumbai captain for the 2025-26 season in which the 42-time Ranji Trophy winners finished their campaign in the quarterfinal stage.

The Ranji season will kick off on October 11 and Mumbai will be taking on Chandigarh in their opening match.

Lad's appointment has been confirmed by a top official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The 34-year-old Lad, who returned to the Mumbai set up in 2024-25 after serving a one-year cool off period for having moved to Goa.

He had a stellar season with the bat last Ranji Trophy season, scoring 774 runs in eight matches at 77.40 with five centuries and one fifty.

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