 Glenn Phillips Laughs After Taking One Handed Screamer In CPL 2026; Reaction Goes Viral | VIDEO
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HomeSportsGlenn Phillips Laughs After Taking One Handed Screamer In CPL 2026; Reaction Goes Viral | VIDEO

Glenn Phillips Laughs After Taking One Handed Screamer In CPL 2026; Reaction Goes Viral | VIDEO

Glenn Phillips laughed in disbelief after taking a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Sunil Narine during Guyana Amazon Warriors' nine-run win over Trinbago Knight Riders. Phillips briefly lost the ball in the floodlights before recovering to grab Narine's pull off Dwaine Pretorius. The New Zealander smiled and laughed as teammates joined him to celebrate the dismissal.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, September 01, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Glenn Phillips Laughs After Taking One Handed Screamer In CPL 2026; Reaction Goes Viral | VIDEO
Instagram/CPLT20

Glenn Phillips produced a stunning moment of fielding brilliance to dismiss Sunil Narine with a spectacular one-handed catch. The New Zealand all-rounder, regarded as one of the finest fielders in the game, plucked one out of thin air to help his side get an early breakthrough.

What made the catch so special was the Phillips seemed to have lost the ball in the floodlights. He however recovered well and caught it at the dying second. The Kiwi could not help but marvel at his own genius, laughing as he joined his teammates to celebrate.

Narine went after a short delivery from Dwaine Pretorius, pulling it hard and flat towards deep square leg. Phillips immediately took off to his right in pursuit of the ball. With the ball dropping quickly, Phillips stuck out his right hand at precisely the right moment and somehow managed to grab it. The audacious catch left even Phillips himself standing in disbelief at what he had just pulled off.

Phillips then cheekily laughed as his teammates celebrated the remarkable dismissal. Narine's attempt to attack the short ball ended in a spectacular catch and a cheap exit. The stunning effort was a reminder of Phillips' extraordinary athleticism and ability to produce moments of magic in the field.

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Phillips catch put an early dent into Trinbago Knight Riders' chase helping the Guyana Amazon Warriors clinch a 9-run win in a 16-over clash. While Phillips did not trouble the scorers with the bat, his athletic fielding played its part as GAW made it four wins in four games after Shimron Hetmyer struck a stunning century.

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