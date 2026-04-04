Shriram Mhasane Crowned Champion After Thrilling Finish At All India Chess Masters Season 3 |

Mumbai: In a gripping finale, Shriram Mhasane of Nashik emerged as the champion of the All India Chess Masters (Season 3), capping off a remarkable and consistent run across eight rounds at the Mumbai Chess Centre, Pedder Road.

Heading into the final round as the sole leader with 6.5 points, Mhasane displayed exceptional composure to hold his ground and secure the title, finishing ahead of a tightly packed field in a nail-biting conclusion.

The final round delivered high drama across boards, with multiple players in contention and results swinging till the very end. Nikhiil Shelar held Mhasane to a draw on the top board, but it proved sufficient for Mhasane to clinch the championship.

The battle for podium places was equally intense. Mohsin Yunus Shaikh produced a crucial victory over Shreyansh Somaiya, while Palaash Mapara and Rajveer Nahar registered important wins, ensuring a fiercely contested finish among the top contenders.

Throughout the tournament, players like Rajveer Nahar, Shreyansh Somaiya, and Mohsin Yunus Shaikh showcased outstanding performances, keeping the title race alive until the final round.

Mhasane’s decisive surge in Round 7 ultimately proved to be the turning point, giving him the edge he needed to emerge champion.

The tournament once again reinforced its stature as one of India’s premier FIDE classical events, with high-quality play, excellent organisation, and emerging talent on display.

Tournament Director Durga Nagesh Guttula said:

"We’re happy to see strong participation and growing talent through this platform."

Results – Final Round (Top Boards):

Nikhiil Shelar (6) drew with Shriram Mhasane (6½) — ½-½

Shreyansh Somaiya (6) lost to Mohsin Yunus Shaikh (6) — 0-1

Palaash Mapara (6) beat Deepak R Soni (5½) — 1-0

Rajveer Nahar (6) beat Tanuj Dayal (5½) — 1-0

Aashrita Balaji Guttula (5½) drew with AFM Sohum Pawar (5½) — ½-½

Prisha Margaj (5) drew with Yashraj Rathi (5½) — ½-½

Arjun Singh (5) beat AFM Omkar Gaikwad (5) — 1-0

Aashiv Ankit Agarwal (5) beat Prijesh Veliyathparambil (5) — 1-0

Pratik Yadnik (5) beat Amogh Bhatavadekar (5) — 1-0

Ahaan Kataruka (5) lost to Pankaj Borse (5) — 0-1