DC VS MI: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Cooper Connolly, Leads Orange Cap List After Cameo Against Delhi

Mumbai Indians legend Rohit Sharma has raced to the top of the IPL 2026 run-getters list with a brief cameo against the Delhi Capitals. Rohit started the tournament with a stunning 78, and followed it up with a 35 on Saturday. The 38-year-old now has 113 runs to grab the Orange Cap, with a 5-run lead over Punjab's Cooper Connolly.

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Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to put Mumbai Indians into bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The visitors were dealt a early double blow with Mukesh Kumar striking twice in the third over.

Rohit initially took his time to judge the surface, which was on the slower side. He picked up two boundaries of Lungi Ngidi to get his innings going, with two more, including a crisp cover drive in his next over.

The 38-year-old then hit the first six of the innings of Vipraj Nigam to add some momentum to the batting display. He looked set for a big score, before a sharp catch from Nitish Rana ended his knock.