'Punjab, Punjab!': Punjab Kings Cheerleaders' Playful Interaction With Royal Challengers Bengaluru Supporter Goes Viral At Chepauk; Video

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A light-hearted exchange at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk, stole the spotlight during the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Amid the intense on-field action, a playful interaction between PBKS cheerleaders and a fan brought smiles to everyone in the stands and quickly gained traction online.

The moment unfolded when a fan, seemingly supporting Royal Challengers Bengaluru, began chanting “RCB, RCB” while seated near the boundary. Noticing this, a group of Punjab Kings cheerleaders responded in a spirited and humorous manner, chanting back, “Punjab, Punjab, no, no, Punjab!” Their lively reaction created a fun back-and-forth that entertained nearby spectators.

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The exchange highlighted the vibrant and festive atmosphere that defines the IPL, where rivalries often blend with humor and camaraderie. Even during a match featuring two different teams, the presence of fans supporting various franchises added to the spectacle, showing how the league brings together diverse loyalties under one roof.

While the match itself delivered competitive cricket, it was this off-field moment that captured the essence of the IPL’s entertainment factor. The playful banter between the cheerleaders and the fan served as a reminder that beyond the competition, cricket continues to be a celebration of passion, energy, and shared joy among supporters.