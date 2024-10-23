SHOCKING! Old Video Of Jemimah Rodrigues' Participation In Evangelical Event Emerges After Termination Of Khar Gymkhana Membership

Image: X

Jemimah Rodrigues's name has been doing the rounds on social media after reports emerged that her father, Ivan Rodrigues, allegedly used Khar Gymkhana for unauthorised religious activities under the banner of Brother Manuel Ministries. While her honorary membership was terminated by the club, a recent video of her participation in an evangelical event is now going viral.

In the video, a visibly younger Jemimah Rodrigues can be seen sharing her testimony about a modest cricketing achievement scoring 25 runs off 37 balls. As she finishes talking Jemimah appears to collapse to the ground in what the event host described as being “possessed.”

What does the club rule say?

Shiv Malhotra, a managing committee member of the club, stated that the events featured music, dancing and large screens, with claims of religious conversions taking place during these gatherings. He emphasized that Khar Gymkhana’s bye-laws, particularly Rule 4A, prohibit any form of religious activity on the premises. Malhotra further pointed out that while such activities are reported across the country, it was shocking to see it happening at their club.

He added, "The membership was given to her...The privilege was misused by her father using her membership and booking the presidential hall. The booking was for 1.5 years our members were not getting the space...To misuse that privilege is an issue," .

Jemimah Rodrigues, who plays for the Indian women’s cricket team, was the first female cricketer to be awarded the membership of the top sports club in March last year.The batter, who has represented India in three Tests as well as 30 ODIs and 104 T20Is, is yet to respond to the allegations, as is her father Ivan.