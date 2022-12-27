'Shocked, disappointed': Veteran India pacer Sandeep Sharma on going unsold in IPL 2023 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction saw records break as cricketers earned millions.

However, such was the case with Indian pacer Sandeep Sharma, who failed to attract any interest from even a single franchise at the auction in Kochi on Friday.

Talking about the snub, Sandeep admitted that he was "shocked and disappointed" to see himself going unsold.

"I'm shocked and disappointed," a disheartened Sandeep Sharma told Cricket.com. "I don't know why I went unsold. I've done well whichever team I had played for and genuinely thought some team would bid for me. To be honest, I was not expecting this. Don't even know where it has gone wrong. In domestic cricket, I have been performing well. In the Ranji Trophy, last round, I took seven wickets. I did so well in Syed Mushtaq Ali."

Sandeep has been a consistent wicket-taker, especially in the powerplay. But in the IPL 2023 auction, he found no takers.

"I have always strived to be consistent in my bowling. And that's the only thing in my hands. I can't control selection or non-selection. If a chance comes then good, or else, I have to keep doing good work," a hurt Sandeep said.

Sandeep had set a base price of Rs 50 lakhs.