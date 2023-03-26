Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on separation with Aesha Mukerji: 'I failed in marriage because...'

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently spoke about his separation with wife Aesha Mukerji and actually blamed himself for his failed marriage.

Dhawan refused to point fingers at anyone else apart from himself as he opened up on the topic for the first time during an interview.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji got married in 2012 and have a son named Zoravar (). But they ended their marriage after 8 years in 2021 with Mukerji taking custody of Zoravar.

"I failed because the final decision is the person's own. I don't point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that field. The things I talk about cricket today, I wouldn't have been aware of the same 20 years back. It comes with experience," Dhawan told Aaj Tak.

"Right now my divorce case is going on. Tomorrow, if I want to marry again, I will be much more wiser in that field. I'll know what kind of girl I need; someone whom I can spend my life with.

"When I was 26-27 and I was continuously playing, I was not in any relationship. I used to have fun, but was never in a relationship," he said.

'I didn't see the red flags'

Dhawan further stated that he couldn't see the red flags in the marriage but has learnt from those mistakes and will be better equipped to deal with things now if he ever decides to remarry.

"So, when I fell in love, I couldn't see the red flags. But today, if I fall in love, I will be able to see those red flags. So, if I see those red flags, I will walk out. If not, I will carry on," he added.

Read Also Shikhar Dhawan announces $75 million global investment sports tech fund

Dhawan gets restraining order against estranged wife

The couple are now fighting their divorce case in a Delhi Court. Dhawan recently got a restraining order from the court against Mukerji to stop her from making any defamatory comments against him.

Dhawan in his petition had claimed that Mukerji was threatening to ruin his career and reputation by circulating personal information to everyone, including the Indian cricket authorities.

Who is Aesha Mukerji?

Aesha Mukerji was an amateur kick-boxer who is based in Melbourne. She was introduced to Dhawan by former teammate Harbhajan Singh.

Mukerji is 12 years older than Dhawan and had two daughters from her previous marrige. Dhawan had adopted mukerji's daughters Aliyah and Rhea.