Delhi Court bans Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Aesha Mukerji from making defammatory comments against India cricketer

Shikhar Dhawan has obtained a restraining order from a Delhi Court against his ex-wife Aesha Mukerji so that she cannot make any defammatory comments against the Indian cricketer to the press or his friends, relatives or any other person, which could tarnish his reputation.

Patiala House Court Judge Harish Kumar, however, asked Aesha, an Australian National, to voice her grievances, if any, only to the competent authorities in India and Australia.

Dhawan seperated from Mukerji after 8 years of marriage in September 2021. The Australian citizen was 12 years older than Dhawan. The couple has a son named Zoravar who's custody belongs to Mukerji.

"Reputation of a person is dear to everyone and is considered as property of highest degree because materialistic property can be regained after loss but reputation cannot be regained once damaged.

"Therefore, it has got to be protected. However, it is equally true that if anyone has lawful grievance against someone, he or she cannot be restrained from venting out his or her grievance to concerned authority," the judge said in the order passed on February 1.

Dhawan claims Aesha is threatening him

Dhawan in his petition had claimed that his wife Aesha was threatening ruin his career and reputation by circulating some information to everyone, including the Indian cricket authorities.

In his plea through advocate Aman Hingorani, Dhawan claimed that his wife already shared messages alleging that he didn't give her any money for survival and that she was compelled to borrow money from her daughter's boyfriend.

Dhawan paying Aesha $17,500 per month

He further claimed that his wife accused him of ill-treating her and has told the same to their common friends, fellow cricketers and officials of the cricket authorities.

He instead pointed out that he has been paying an amount of Australian $17,500 per month (inclusive of mortgage payments) along with payment of school fees, school uniform etc.

